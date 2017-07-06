TAWU SUSPENDS INDUSTRIAL ACTION

St. George -- The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union has suspended the industrial action which was being taken by its members at the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority following an emergency meeting between the Board of Directors and the Union on Wednesday.

The Board has given a committment that the matters which gave rise to the industrial action will be speedily dealt with and, as such, both parties have agreed to meet again on Friday. In the meantime, the union will submit to the Board the relevant matters which the workers wish to have addressed.

The Union met for an emergency meeting on Thursday, and it was agreed to suspend the industrial action, pending the outcome of Friday's meeting.