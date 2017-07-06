PRINCESS ALICE UPGRADES HAVE BEGUN

St. George -- Infrastructural upgrades are about to begin on the Princess Alice Hospital at Mirabeau and will result in disruptions to the regular flow of traffic at the facility.

A park and walk system is now in effect and all vehicle operators will be allowed parking only in the vicinity of the old nurses' hostel.

Persons accessing the facility with non-emergencies will not be granted access to the back of the facility towards the Accidents and Emergencies (A&E) department.

Only persons with life threatening medical emergencies would be granted access to the back entrance of the facility to enter the (A&E) department.

All non emergencies and regular visitors must enter the facility from the front section of the hospital unless otherwise instructed by the security personnel.

The upgrading of the hospital is intended to enhance services delivery and ensure it can function effectively especially in times of disasters. The "Smart Hospital" initiative is an international concept funded by the United Kingdom Department for International Development and executed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The upgrades which were internationally recommended and approved, will include a redesigned roofing systems, improved water collection and storage system, the installation of an automated backup power supply system, improved drainage, access, electrical and other modern out-fittings.