DEXTER GIBBS AND SHERMAN JOHN NELSON

St. George -- A 32-year-old tiler of Finton Village, Dexter Gibbs, aka "Juicy Fruit, is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, St. George for questioning in relation to the crime of robbery with violence. He is five feet, eight inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with brown eyes.

Also wanted is Sherman John Nelson alias "Dobbie", a 24-year-old Carpenter of Beaulieu, St. George. Nelson is wanted for questioning in relation to house breaking and stealing. He is five feet, nine inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with brown eyes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these two is asked to contact the nearest police station, and be advised that both of these men may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.