WINC LAUNCHES CALL FOR APPLICATIONS FOR SECOND ACCELERATION PROGRAM

KINGSTON — Building on the success of its 2016 Acceleration Program, the Women Innovators Network in the Caribbean (WINC) is launching its 2017 program; and Grenada has been selected to be a part of this programme.

The eight-month peer learning program which begins in November 2017 is designed to help growth-oriented women entrepreneurs innovate within their businesses, and have the self-confidence to make the necessary changes to improve their competitiveness and boost their growth. Participants will benefit from a suite of services including business and personal development, one-to-one mentoring, technical workshops and motivational sessions.

The initiative is part of the Entrepreneurship Program for Innovation in the Caribbean (EPIC), funded by the government of Canada and implemented by the World Bank's infoDev program for innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be delivered by infoDev-trained and -certified facilitators in nine countries: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Women entrepreneurs in these countries will be considered for selection provided that they have been running their business for at least two years, that the business has demonstrated growth, and that they have realistic plans for substantial future growth. Each country-based program will support up to 12 women entrepreneurs.

According to Sophia Muradyan, coordinator for EPIC, "The combination of peer learning, personal development, and mentorship allows our women entrepreneurs to develop themselves as well as their businesses, which is essential for them to scale and so make an even greater contribution to the economic and social development of the region."

In 2016, 108 women entrepreneurs graduated from the WINC Acceleration Program from 12 countries in the Caribbean. Of these, 94% stated that their businesses had become more focused; 48% noted an increase in business total sales during the period; 77% indicated that they had significantly improved their marketing methods since joining the program; and 73% indicated having significantly improved their internal processes and organizational structure and management practices. Fourteen of these entrepreneurs were Grenadians.

Muradyan added that, "From our previous research, we are aware of the most significant challenges facing growth-oriented women entrepreneurs in the Caribbean today – including lack of access to growth financing, very limited mentoring support, and underdeveloped professional networks. The positive results of WINC's first offering means that we are now building on a solid foundation across the region. We are extremely pleased to be able to accommodate a second cohort under the program."

Female entrepreneurs who are committed to growing and scaling their business may apply for the WINC 2017 Acceleration Program at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WINC-AP2 . The call for applications closes on 31 July 2017.

For questions and updates, visit: http://tinyurl.com/qqw9huk See brochure here:

For media inquiries:

Aine Brathwaite

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tel: 1 (473) 405 8057