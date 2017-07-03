GRENADA RE-COMMITS TO ONE CHINA POLICY

ST. GEORGE -- Grenada has re-stated its commitment to the One China policy, while assuring the new resident Ambassador Dr. Zhao Yongchen that this country stands ready to continue working with China.

That was a commitment extended by Minister Gregory Bowen, in his capacity as acting Prime Minister, during a welcome ceremony for the new Ambassador recently.

Grenada and China re-established diplomatic relations in 2005, and Mr. Bowen says their strengthening relationship relies on mutual regard and respect for the political, cultural and developmental interests of both countries.

He further point out that "Mention must be made of the number of Grenadians that have been afforded the opportunity to pursue the graduate and post graduate studies in China through the Chinese Government Programme as well as the hundreds of Grenadians who have participated in short term training".

Ambassador Zhao said that the reception he has received demonstrates the special relationship shared between both countries.

He is pleased with the growth of bilateral relations between both countries since diplomatic relations were established.

"We are confident that by working together we can suddenly build what has been achieved" said Ambassador Zhao.