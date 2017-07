THE NEW CCG EXECUTIVE

St. George -- The New executive of the Conference of Churches in Grenada (CCG) after its election on Tuesday, 27th June, 2017 is as follows:

Archdeacon Christian Glasgow (Anglican Church) - Chairman

Prophetess Wendi-ann Ruffin (Josiah Reformation Center) – Deputy Chairman

Mrs. Diana Pressey-Gibson (Presbyterian Church) – Treasurer

Mrs. Valarie Ramoo (Anglican Church) – Executive Secretary

Fr. Sean Doggett (Communications Officer) - Catholic Church