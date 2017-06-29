GRENADA LOOKING TO DRAW MAJOR CRUISE BRANDS

Caribbean Journal

While the town of St. George's is among the most charming Caribbean ports, it hasn't yet been able to attract major cruise attention.

That could change soon, however, thanks to efforts by the Grenada Tourism Authority, which is looking to draw major cruise brands to the island.

Earlier this month, top officials of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and major cruise lines visited Grenada at the invitation of the country's Ministry of Tourism.

The delegation included President of the FCCA Michele Paige; Associate VP of Government Relations for Latin America and the Caribbean of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Frederico Gonzalez-Denton; and Director of of Global Ports of Call & Government Relations for Carnival Cruise Lines, Leon Sutcliffe.

While in Grenada, they met with stakeholders including the Marketing and National Importing Board, the Grenada Ports Authority, Market Access and Rural Enterprise Program, the GTA and Ministry of Tourism, with whom they discussed a number of ideas for collaboration and increasing Grenada's competitiveness.

The group also met with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, then later with tour operators and the National Taxi Association.

Talks addressed potentially increasing business to the destination by packaging more authentic tours and emphasizing the "Pure Grenada" brand in all tourism activities, especially culinary offerings.

The parties also discussed expanding employment opportunities in the sector for Grenadians.

"It was an excellent opportunity to reintroduce the Pure Grenada brand to the top industry officials, keeping us top of their minds," said Patricia Maher, head of the GTA. "The insight we have gained was extremely useful and we will use it to increase cruise business to Grenada."

The GTA is forecasting more than 40 percent growth in cruise business over the next two years.