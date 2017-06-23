GLOBAL YOUTH VIDEO COMPETITION 2017 FOR COP23

The next Conference of Parties of UNFCCC (COP23) will happen in Bonn, Germany November 7-18, 2017. As in the past, the SGP is working together with UNDP, GEF and other partners to showcase the work on the communities and civil society to mitigate and cope with climate change.

Like last year, we are supporting Global Youth Video Competition on Climate Change organized in partnership with UNFCCC, and with technical support from the Television for the Environment (TVE). We hope to encourage young people to showcase their work in addressing climate change and advocate for special role and responsibility of youth, as future generations stand to face most severe consequences of climate change and will have to implement drastic measures to cope. Like last year, two young winners will be invited to Bonn and will join the UNFCCC newsroom team as youth reporters.

It is a great opportunity for youth organizations to highlight and showcase globally their work in advocacy education, as well in spearheading community solutions to address climate change. The competition is open to youth 18-30 years of age, who will have to submit the films through TVE website before August 18, 2017.

Below you will find more information about the competition and the social media package is attached in 3 languages.

More information:

We are inviting young people to share their stories on action they are taking to make the world more sustainable and climate friendly. They can submit stories of what they are doing as part of the third annual Global Youth Video Competition on Climate Change.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 30 are asked to send in an engaging, maximum three-minute video to the tvebiomovies online platform here: http://bit.ly/2qAfJfa before 18 August.

The two specific themes of this year's competition are:

· Climate friendly and resilient cities

· Oceans and climate change

More information on this year's themes and competition can be found here: http://bit.ly/2qUVBQT .

Two winners will receive a round trip to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP23) in Bonn, Germany in November this year (including flight, accommodation and other expenses). They will join the UNFCCC Newsroom team as youth reporters, compiling and producing videos, articles and social media posts.

The competition is co-organized by the UNFCCC and the UNDP-GEF Small Grants Programme, and implemented by Television for the Environment-tve.

The hashtag for the competition is #Video4COP23 .