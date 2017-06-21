NOT EXACTLY A BUMPER YEAR FOR GRENADA'S TOURISM

St. George -- Despite increased marketing efforts by the Grenada Tourism Authority, the winter season which ended on April 30 was not a bumper one for Grenada's tourism industry. Substantial declines were recorded in two of its three sectors during the 2016-2017 season.

The yachting sector showed the most dramatic decline of 16.35% with only 12,203 visitors compared to 14,588 in the previous season.

Cruise passenger arrivals dropped by 12.81% with only 276,203 visitors arriving compared to 316,778 during the previous season.

The only bright light for the industry came from the stayover sector which showed a paltry 341 arrivals more than the previous season, representing a growth of .47%.

According to CEO of the Authority, Patricia Maher who recently returned from a very successful campaign at the CTO's Tourism Week in New York, the upcoming winter cruise season is already showing a 26% increase in cruise capacity.

Maher is working feverishly to ensure that every cruise visitor who calls on Grenada actually disembarks by encouraging them through the cruise lines, in cruise publications and at trade and consumer shows to experience PURE GRENADA. During the 2016-2017 season, about 30,000 opted not to, while just over 276,000 did.

