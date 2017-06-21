A PRODUCTIVE PARTNERSHIP: GIZ + NAWASA

Created on 21 June 2017 Hits: 1 Written by Magali Bongrand-Henry Category: Latest
Print

BLAIZE WATER HARVESTING PROJECT

High Speed 128k
listen listen listen listen listen
Now Playing:

Powered by ViaStreaming.com

You are here:   NewsAll NewsGOVERNMENTSOCIAL DEVELOPMENT