NAWASA'S WATER SYSTEMS – JUNE 21st, 2017

11:00 a.m.: The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) wishes to advise the general public that with the exception of the following water treatment plant ALL WATER SYSTEMS have been switched on.

St. Andrew

Mirabeau Water System- Sabb, Byelands, Mirabeau, Mt. Horne, Grenville, Rose Mont, St. Cloud's, Balthazar, Grand Bras, Forde, Telescope, St. Mary's, River Lett, Soubise, Cook Hill, The Villa, Mt. Sealy, Paraclete, Santoo Pee Street, Columba

The restoration of the Mirabeau Water System is anticipated by 6:00 p.m. today Wednesday June 21, 2017.

Please be advised that although the systems were reopened at 11:00 a.m., consumers especially those in high elevated areas may receive their supply within two (2) hours after the scheduled restoration period.

IN ADDITION, we advise consumers served by the following water system that it will be switched off at 9:00 p.m. TODAY WEDNESDAY June 21, 2017 until 5:00 a.m. on THURSDAY JUNE 22ND, 2017 to facilitate system maintenance.

St. John

Concord Water System: Concord through to the entire Town of St. George extending to Mt. Gay in the parish of St. George

Affected consumers are encouraged to:

Collect and store water in clean, non-corrosive and mostly tightly covered containers both in and out of your refrigerator.

Store enough water for each member of your family and pet. Have at least a minimum of three days' supply, of thirty-five gallons per person, per day for domestic use.

NAWASA will provide updates as information becomes available and apologizes for any inconveniences caused. We thank consumers for their patience as we work towards the delivery of a safe, adequate and reliable water supply.

