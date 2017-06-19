STRONG WINDS BEING FELT THROUGHOUT GRENADA

St. George -- At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 61.3 West. Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph (37 km/h) and is expected to gradually reduce its forward speed over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to begin moving away from Trinidad overnight and move near or along the northeast coast of Venezuela on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours. A weakening trend is forecast to begin on Wednesday and Bret is expected to become a tropical depression by that time.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions have likely begun over portions of the warning area, along the northeastern coast of Venezuela, and these conditions will spread westward over the remainder of the warning area overnight and Tuesday.

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Bret is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and Tuesday.

11PM BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Bret Advisory Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022017

1100 PM AST Mon Jun 19 2017

BRET NEAR TRINIDAD...

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Trinidad

* Tobago

* Grenada

* Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Bonaire

* Curacao

* Aruba

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24

hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.