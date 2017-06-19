MOH AND RGPF SEND STRONG MESSAGE TO DERELICT VEHICLES OWNERS

ST. GEORGE - The Ministry of Health and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) have announced that they are getting tough with persons that indiscriminately dump derelict vehicles all over the country.

Following the posting of removal notices over the past four to six weeks, and a recent meeting with senior police officials, it was agreed that the removal process would commence later this month.

At a meeting on Friday authorities consulted various pieces of legislation's including the Waste Management Act, the Abatement of Litter Act and the Road Traffic Act to underpin the process. With systems in place to aggressively tackle the unabated problem, perpetrators will face the long arm of the law.

THE LAW

According to the Waste Management Act# 16 of 2001: A "derelict vehicle" is define as (a) any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle, (b) any motor vehicle left in a public place which is in such a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation, and (c) any part of a motor vehicle.

Moreover the Abatement of Litter Act#24 of 2015, describes "Litter as," any solid or liquid material or product or combination of solid or liquid materials or products including any bottles, tins, logs, sawdust, derelict vehicles, cartons, packages, packing materials, paper, glass, food, animal remains, garbage, debris, sand gravel, aggregate, dirt, waste (including any human and animal waste) or any other refuse or rubbish or waste material, any other material or product that is designated as litter by the Minister by notice published in the Gazette".