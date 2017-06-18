TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED

St. George -- At 8:00 p.m. potential tropical cyclone #2 was located approximately 800 miles East South-East of Grenada.

The disturbance was centered near latitude 7.7 north, longitude 51.4 west. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph and is expected to move through the Windward Islands Monday night and Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The central pressure is 1007 millibars. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to reach tropical storm intensity later tonight or on Monday before it reaches the Windward Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the disturbance is gradually becoming better organized.

This system has a high chance, (90%), of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next two (2) to five (5) days. note that the system is still a tropical wave.

A potential tropical cyclone refers to a disturbance that has not yet become a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours.

As such there is a Tropical Storm Warning for Grenada and its dependencies. A tropical storm Warning means that storm-like conditions can affect the geographic space within 36 hours. It literally means "be on guard!"

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the state of Grenada overnight Monday and Tuesday morning with moderate to strong convection. The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 50 to 125 millimeters over the Windward Islands Monday through Tuesday.

Please ensure that all drains and water ways around your property are cleared from all obstructions and that you have in place your hurricane plan and preparedness kit.