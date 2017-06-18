TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

St. George -- The tropical wave, 92L is now located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. The system has not changed producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before environmental conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system is forecast to move to the west or west-northwest near 20 mph toward the Windward Islands and northeastern South America during the next two days. Interests in these areas are encouraged to monitor its progress.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Monday, if necessary.

This system has a medium (50%) chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours and a medium (50%) chance within the next 5 days. Regardless of the system's phase (tropical wave or cyclone) it is expected to bring convective activity and precipitation overnight on Monday night into Tuesday.

NaDMA takes this opportunity to remind us all that we should be prepared. Also, it is a good time to ensure that all drains and water-ways around your property are cleared from all obstructions and that you have in place your hurricane plan and preparedness kit. The Agency in collaboration with the Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this Tropical Wave and update the public as necessary.