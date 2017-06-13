34-YEAR OLD LAWYER AMONG CARETAKERS NAMED

St. George -- The New National Party has announced its second batch of caretakers as preparations continue for general elections constitutionally due in 2018.

Caretakers have been named for St George's North East, St Andrew's South East and St Andrew's South West, St Johns and Carriacou. The decisions were taken following an executive meeting of the party late Monday.

Thirty four year old lawyer, Kindra Maturine-Stewart has been named the caretaker for Carriacou – nominated to take the work of the party going forward, now that long-serving MP Elvin Nimrod and Deputy Political leader Elvin Nimrod is retiring.

"I am humbled, and it is a great honour to be given the opportunity to help lead the work of the party in Carriacou and Petite Martinique" she said. Maturine-Stewart has been a young champion for the rights of children and women in particular.

"We have a great foundation in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. There is a vibrant party structure and widespread support in the community. People there understand that NNP is the only real choice to continue to build on our gains," she said. "While I am selected to lead the work, it is not just about me, but the team we have put together to go forward," Maturine-Stewart said.

The decision came days after party leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell had a very successful meeting with the party's constituency group and party supporters in Carriacou on the weekend. The meeting was also attended by Senators Norland Cox and Simon Steill – who were also under consideration – and who both said they are excited to work with Stewart now that the standard bearer has been chosen.

"We have been spoilt for choices, and either way this is a big victory, and we can now build on the work of MP Nimrod going forward," Steill said.

Sitting MPs have all returned as caretakers for the other areas named – Tobias Clement (St George North East), Delma Thomas (St Andrew North West), Yolande Bain-Horsford (St Andrew South West) and Alvin Dabreo (St John).

The recently announced five join the previous caretakers announced for St Patrick East (Pamela Moses), St George South East (Gregory Bowen), St George South (Nickolas Steele), Town of St George (Peter David) and St Andrew South East (Emmalin Pierre).