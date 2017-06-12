NOT GIVING UP

MARITIME SEACRH CONTINUES FOR MISSING MAN

St. George -- The search continues today for a missing 76-year-old of Carriacou who is yet to return from a fishing expedition almost a week ago.

Bertrand Calliste of L'Esterre was reported to have left for sea at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday 6th June, using a red 15-ft fishing boat with yellow stripes, outfitted with a 25 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.

Despite several aerial and water searches mounted by the RGPF, RSS Reconnaissance Aircraft,  Trinidad and Tobago Air-wing,  St. Vincent Coast Guards and a contingent from Curacao as well as local fishermen and a privately chartered aircraft, Calliste is yet to be found.

Extensive searches were also conducted over the weekend by the Trinidad Air-wing.

The RGPF is once again advising all aircrafts and small craft operators to be on the lookout for the missing man.

