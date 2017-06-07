GCNA—GRENADA'S BLACK GOLDMINE

In keeping with the late George Brizan's book entitled " Nutmeg – Grenada's Black Gold", this paper now goes on to designate the GCNA as Grenada's Gold Mine and gives Eleven 'ways that the Nutmeg Association can be Grenada's goldmine.

They include: (1) Changing GCNA's Marketing and Sales Policy to supply directly the Main END USERS of Grenada Nutmeg; (2) Developing a National Spice Grinding Plant; (3) Establishing Grenada Nutmeg as a FOOD; (4) GCNA merged to be the Grenada Cocoa and Nutmeg Association (GCNA); (5) Adding value to ALL Nutmeg and Mace end products; (6) Nutmeg Growers must own GCNA's $66 million Assets; (7) GCNA to involve school children, Imani youths, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture in all aspects of GCNA's work; (8) GCNA to use the GIS for success stories about the operations of GCNA; (9) GCNA to have nutmeg trees growing at the Airport (MBIA) and in Grand Etang for Tourism; (10) HAACCP compliant Mace Solar Dryers; and (11) GCNA to adopt Electronic Technology at the processing plants for members, and to control praedial larceny. These eleven ways as a Black Goldmine will now be expanded as follows.

For more than ' three scores and ten years,' the GCNA has been operated and managed in the same way --- as a price taker, not a price maker – depending on a middle man or an agent to obtain its income. Recently, they have been looking for others in Trinidad, in Cuba, and even in Europe; while still selling Grenada's nutmegs in Crocus Bags. THIS MUST STOP!!!

GCNA must now sell our nutmegs to END USERS -- that is the people and companies who use Grenada nutmegs in their formulations and in their finished products. This means that GCNA must now know the names and addresses of these End Users and obtain their specification sheets. Sometimes these end users may require other spices blended with our nutmegs. In doing this, we will be receiving five to six times the value that we now receive, or even did in the past for our nutmegs. We would even have to begin the "JIT "system of marketing and sales, since the end users will require the ground nutmegs and minor Ingredients at short notice.

With this new approach, we will be selling ground nutmegs and spice blends while cooperating with the Minor Spice Corporation. Perhaps we can start by working with a jobber in Europe as we set up a grinding plant at Lagoon Road using the current Broken & Clean Nutmeg (BCN) Plant.

The GCNA must then set up a HACCP and GSMA compliant National Spice Grinding Plant by retrofitting the Broken & Clean (BCN) plant which supplies nutmeg pieces to Canada and the USA. In so doing, the GCNA will then be able to sell Food Grade ground spices to the local, Caribbean, and International Markets and to the end users of Grenada Nutmegs which CATZ International and JHB International now supply. In that way, we would earn three to four times what we now receive for Grenada Nutmegs on the world market. I can help if contacted to implement same.

Tied in with this Spice grinding Plant, must include the package and packaging technology to ensure high quality products -- both for large suppliers and small operators in Grenada without loss in quality, and shelf-life stability.

Nutmeg and Mace are foods. We must now begin to publicize this fact to ALL Grenadians -- that nutmeg is a food and must be always treated as a food -- from picking, to harvesting, to processing by enforcing ALL food handling practices -- including not only food sanitation, but also the monitoring of Critical Control Points, and so on. GCNA must now link up with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Dr. Burkhardt of St. George's University ( SGU) to establish his cheap solar dryer for mace after it is washed.

VALUE ADDED PRODUCTS: The GCNA must emphasize adding value to Grenada nutmegs and its by-products, such as the nutmeg shell, the nutmeg pods, grinders and distillation grade nutmegs -- including the production of nutmeg oil, oleoresins, aquaresins and mace and its by-products in joint venture relationships with existing companies and operations. As a matter of fact, GCNA must set up a subcommittee to search for and obtain joint venture partners. Up to twenty percent of the GCNA income can come from adding value to the other products.

OWNERSHIP: It is time that ALL nutmeg owners own GCNA by giving each nutmeg grower and member of the GCNA ONE share valued at (say) $ 150.00 as ownership or a preference share in the GCNA. Later, work out an arrangement where other shares could be issued to nutmeg sellers and growers by some other formula to be agreed on.

MERGER AND CHANGE OF NAME. It is time that the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association and the Grenada Cocoa Association join together and be known as the Grenada Cocoa and Nutmeg Association Ltd , with one Board of Directors, one secretary, and one general manager. This should cut down on the overhead and the cost of management of the G C N A! Further details could be worked out from time to time.

GCNA AND THE YOUNG PEOPLE: GCNA must involve young persons in all aspects of GCNA's existence. The GCNA must sign an aide memoire to work with the ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Imani program. Grenada Nutmeg. Myristica fragrans should be added to the syllabus, such as the Botany of nutmegs and the History of nutmegs -- and later, the Financials of the GCNA in its annual report with the POB students. Small scale Research and Development should begin to determine the sex life of nutmegs, such as methods to determine maleness and femaleness in very young nutmeg seedlings. GCNA should run a nutmeg planting competition all over Grenada for primary school students to see who can plant the most nutmeg seedlings in five days in August. Winners could be given a trophy to be kept at the winner's school.

ECO TOURISM & NUTMEGS: GCNA should have at least one nutmeg tree grown at the airport just like the ones that exists in the Lagoon Road Complex. But there should be a small billboard highlighting a few facts on Grenada's nutmegs. And, there should be some nutmeg shells used as air fresheners in the lobby of the airport. Similarly, there should a nutmeg "Spice Garden with Nutmeg shells at Grand Etang in front of the Great House, and a tour for tourists, etc.

ELECTRONICS IN THE GCNA

The GCNA must adopt electronics in its operations, so that nutmegs and its other products can be purchased in the various stations using electronic scales. This would allow GCNA members to benefit and be paid for every gram of nutmegs and mace sold and no longer be paid to the nearest pound. Then members could be paid by cash or , one day, even by Debit card when we sell nutmegs and mace in grams and kilograms. This would allow GCNA to monitor Sellers and curb Praedial larceny by relating total sales to the amount of nutmeg trees the seller brings for sale and sources of stolen nutmegs.

GIS AND GCNA: The GCNA should invite the Government Information Services (GIS) to Broadcast Success Stories on nutmeg farmers, etc . and on the Nutmeg Industry in Grenada, How the Grenada Nutmeg Industry was formed and its History recognizing Personalities who helped to discover this Black Gold Mine and what GCNA is Today and the use of Science and Technology as the way forward for this gold mine.

These are but a few ways through which the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association can become "Grenada's Black Goldmine".