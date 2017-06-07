SPICE ISLE SHOWS SPECTACULAR TALENT

Port-of-Spain -- The title of "Republic Bank Talent Spectacular Champion" belonged to Team Grenada. The Spice Isle contingent wowed the audience with their presentation of "Blue-rella" – a banking twist to the Anne Anderson classic, Cinderella as they walked away with the challenge trophy and the grand prize at last Saturday's show, held at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, Trinidad.

The team's humorous presentation was in tribute to the Bank's 180th anniversary celebrated on May 15, and included dance pieces and monologue.

Finishing second was 2015 winner, Republic Bank (Barbados), with their presentation of Lewis Caroll's masterpiece, "Alice in Wonderland – Down the Rabbit Hole."

The competition, which takes place bi-annually, gives the Bank's staff from across the region an opportunity to display their performing abilities on one stage.