DONE IT AGAIN

Created on 06 June 2017 Hits: 2 Written by Samica Roberts Category: Latest
Print

CO-OP BANK SUPPORTS THE RETURN OF WHITSUNTIDE GAMES

St. George -- The Grenada Athletics Association recognizes Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited as the Official Bank of the 2017 Whitsuntide Games.

Co-op Bank, a strong supporter of the Whitsuntide Games in the past, was among the first of corporate citizens committing to the Games with a sponsorship of $20,000.00.

The Organizing Committee wishes to thank Co-op Bank for their support towards the development of sports in Grenada and the wider region.

High Speed 128k
listen listen listen listen listen
Now Playing:

Powered by ViaStreaming.com

You are here:   NewsAll NewsBUSINESSTHE IMF IS BACK