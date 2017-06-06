CO-OP BANK SUPPORTS THE RETURN OF WHITSUNTIDE GAMES

St. George -- The Grenada Athletics Association recognizes Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited as the Official Bank of the 2017 Whitsuntide Games.

Co-op Bank, a strong supporter of the Whitsuntide Games in the past, was among the first of corporate citizens committing to the Games with a sponsorship of $20,000.00.

The Organizing Committee wishes to thank Co-op Bank for their support towards the development of sports in Grenada and the wider region.