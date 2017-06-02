REX RESORTS RESPONDS TO PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL'S COMMENTS ON THE GRENADIAN

Rex Resorts issued the following statement in response to comments made by Prime Minister Keith Mitchell during an address to the nation on 1 June, 2017:

"The Prime Minister's comments on the Rex Grenadian are short on facts and long and self-serving talking points as he continues to look for justification to seize our fully operating resort.

"Contrary to the Prime Minister's claims, the Rex Grenadian is in full-compliance with every aspect of our 99-year lease agreement and has committed to making additional and substantial investments to further enhance the property's appeal.

"The five-star level of service that our guests receive has earned us high-praise from the likes of TripAdvisor and even the Mitchell Government itself. Our guests, many of whom return year-after-year to our unique property, rave about its beauty and the level of service provided by our locally trained staff. Rex Resorts takes great pride in our personnel and deeply values the relationships we have built with local suppliers over the past two decades.

"We are also very proud of our reputation as a welcoming and inclusive neighbour here on the island, as the Rex is one of only a few resorts that open its doors to Grenadians for numerous events each year – including our famous New Year's Eve Celebration.

"Rex Resorts remains eager to put this matter behind us and make good on the investments we have committed to in the months ahead."