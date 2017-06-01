ST. PATRICK RESIDENT ON CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

St. George - A 26 year old St. Patrick resident will appear at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Friday 2nd June, 2017 to answer to the charge of attempted non-capital murder.

The charge was laid against Rhoden Francis, a painter, of La Taste, St. Patrick after he allegedly used a vehicle to run over a St. George resident.

The incident, which occurred on May 30th 2017 about 9:00 a.m. at La Taste, left the victim who has since been discharged from the General Hospital, nursing injuries to the body.