SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FLAT REHABILITATION PROJECT

St. George -- The Anglican High School, located in Tanteen, St. George's, is the latest institution to benefit from Republic Bank's social investment initiative, The Power to Make a Difference.

In September 2016, the School commemorated its 100th anniversary. As part of the activities to mark the occasion, a group of past students formed a special 100th anniversary committee, to spearhead a three-phase developmental plan, to enhance the school's ability to provide a more conducive learning environment for its students, and to include instructional, recreational and social development aspects.

Republic Bank will provide financial assistance to complete Phase I, which entails the reclamation and improvement of undeveloped land, alongside the Tanteen main road – into a Sports and Recreational Flat for different sporting disciplines, to include: track and field, netball, volleyball, football and tennis.

Conscious of its corporate social responsibility to protect the environment, the Bank was immediately drawn to this environmentally friendly project and the drive to establish leadership in sustainability, through the concept of "recycle, reduce, reuse".

At the sod turning ceremony, Mrs. Hermilyn Charles, Manager – Business Support Services, Republic Bank, herself an "Old Girl" of the High School told the gathering that Republic Bank shares their passion and commitment to youth development and environmental protection, hence its agreement to fund, in part, the construction of this much needed sports and recreational flat, in the amount of EC$60,000.00.

The scope of works include: backfilling and grading of surface as well as planting grass, an upgrade of existing concrete drain, to include tanking and covering, the erection of a retaining wall and the creation of a paved car park.