SETTLED TO EVERYONE'S SATISFACTION

FRIGATE BAY - The disputes between Roger Ver, a US-born businessman operating a business in St. Kitts, Robert Martin Oveson of NTL Trust Limited and Grenada Citizenship Development Limited, who are the developers of the Levera Project at St. Patrick's in Grenada have been settled to everyone's satisfaction.

So said a release issued by Ver which was circulated to the media on Wednesday.

Ver had alleged that he was tricked into handing over US$1 million to controversial Utah Businessman, Robert Martin Oveson for a Grenadian passport which he never got. Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Nelson has confirmed to a local newspaper that he had ordered a criminal investigation into the alleged fraud based on a formal complaint filed by Ver with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Ver concluded his very brief statement by saying that he wishes every success to the Levera Project and to the Grenada Citizenship Investment Program.