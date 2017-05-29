WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

It's that time again! Once again UN Environment seeks to make the biggest global call and mobilization for action on 5 June, World Environment Day (WED) and Friends of the Earth – Grenada will be supporting their call.

World Environment Day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and takes place every year. This year's host country Canada got to choose the theme and will be at the centre of celebrations around the planet; and the theme they chose was, "Connecting People to Nature".

World Environment Day is a day for everyone, everywhere. Since it began in 1972, global citizens have organized many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against wildlife crime, to replanting forests. And Friends of the Earth (Grenada) has been at the forefront of their campaigns on many occasions.

"Connecting People to Nature" 2017, implores us to get outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and its importance, and to take forward the call to protect the Earth that we share. This year's theme invites you to think about how we are part of nature and how intimately we depend on it. It challenges us to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish this vital relationship.

Here in Grenada, we are so fortunate in that we are surrounded by Nature. We are truly blessed! We have a rain forest, waterfalls in abundance and gorgeous beaches. We talk incessantly about how we want to protect our blessings and our beauteous natural heritage, and yet wherever we look, Nature is under attack on this beautiful island.

Last week, a newspaper article spoke about the fact that Grenada is thinking of entering into a "debt for nature swap" which is said to "finance marine conversation and adaptation to climate change"; the question is why would we enter into an agreement such as this if we were already committed to protecting our marine areas?

There are several examples of our hypocrisy and some of them are listed below:

A huge tract of land has been completely cleared in the La Calome area. This land hosted numerous trees and plenty bush and people might think so what is the big deal? The problem is that we talk incessantly about 'food security' and protecting our biodiversity -- you know, the small creatures, the flora and fauna which supports our ecosystem. And yet, we keep clearing bush, we plant things which do not nurture our people and we keep talking -- but we don't even listen to ourselves.

This piece of land has been planted with sugar cane; and it is alleged that whoever is doing this is from a foreign land and is looking for more land to do this. And why? They want to produce alcohol to export overseas, to make money. Alcohol does not nurture and feed us, neither does the money which will ultimately end up overseas -- although it could be argued that people will be employed in the process of doing this and therefore Grenada will benefit. So far we have been informed that there may be five ongoing workers while the others are a few temporary pieces of work and "panquois" to burn the bush and plant the cane. "The logic of profit is not the logic of life", Vandana Shiva.

The plants are being regularly sprayed with what is presumably insecticide, this is in very close proximity to a housing scheme where hundreds of people live, it is no more than fifty yards away from the front row of houses in the scheme itself so are we in effect poisoning the residents slowly?

Some of the water from the nearby river is being used to irrigate the plants, which brings into question, who has the right to do this? Don't the rivers belong to the people? The young people in the scheme have noted how they now have to find places further upriver to frequent to bathe and cook and spend their leisure time. We are continually critical of the behaviour of young people and yet we contribute to the destruction of their natural leisure facilities.

Camerhogne Park is another example of probable wanton destruction of a much used and loved leisure facility. This is the intention -- to build another hotel on the site itself and, in effect, robbing the people of their heritage. As this year's call for Environment Day says, "Think about how we are part of nature and how intimately we depend on it". Grenadians don't need to challenge themselves to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish this vital relationship, but the opportunities of doing so are continually being eroded in the name of development.

Another example with reference to the newspaper article, is the talk about marine conservation and adapting to climate change; and yet we do not give a thought to the continued destruction of our beaches. The sand mining going on in St Patrick is beyond belief. EVERY DAY, there is a truck at Mt Craven taking more than one load of sand a day. It is common knowledge that people can take from the drain when it is full but it is not full every day -- nor once a week. But still, they come and take the sand from 'around' the drain.

When challenged, they repeat that they have permission. And when asked where they get their permission from, the response from some is that it is the police. And others say they have permission from the 'office' in Sauteurs! Others say from the Ministry of Works! Confusion reigns.

If you want to participate in World Environment Day, please go to the United Nations website or create your own activity – a picnic, a hike, or a clean-up. Remember, we are the stewards of the environment. This cannot be stressed too often. Harm to a part is harm to the whole -- us included.



Joseph Antoine, President.