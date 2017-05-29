WRB/GPP'S BILLS PAID FOR BY THE GRENADIAN PEOPLE

ST. GEORGE -- The Government of Grenada continues to be concerned that GPP/WRB has sought international arbitration, in a premeditated action, instead of engaging with the Government to resolve the matter in a way that helps consumers and benefits the people of Grenada.

Furthermore, after deciding to escalate the dispute, GPP/WRB is not even paying their way. Instead, they are using GRENLEC monies to pay for international experts to help them in the dispute between two shareholders—a cost which is borne by consumers, the same Grenadian people who already are burdened by the company's exorbitant electricity charges, and who would bear the burden of the huge sums GPP/WRB is trying to force the Government to pay for their shares.

The Grenada Government maintains that our citizens—the same consumers of GRENLEC—come first. Our Grenadian people should not be forced to bear an unfair financial strain.

We also heard the cries of the many local and foreign, small and big businessmen and women, whose businesses were forced to close as a result of the weighty electricity costs that also inhibit investment. Our mandate and our implementation of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act and the Electricity Supply Act provide for correcting all of this, by promoting a favourable investment climate, and providing cleaner, more efficient energy and cheaper electricity costs.

As such, we continue to seek good-faith, amicable negotiations with GPP/WRB, as we started doing several years ago when we moved to reform the electricity sector. It is the Government's desire to see GPP/WRB put aside its "monopoly or nothing" mentality, and use of its majority shareholder's power to financially distress the population, and join us in this endeavour where we all would benefit in a more competitive environment, by working together.