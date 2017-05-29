CELEBRATION OF WORLD MILK DAY

St. George -- Since 2001 this special day, which was originally established by the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations), has been celebrated annually around the world. World Milk Day is about sharing the story of milk as an important nutritional source.

In order to get enough of these nutrients, the Grenada Food and Nutrition Council advises that the Recommended Dietary Allowance per day for children 1-3 years is approximately 700ml, children 4-8 years 1000ml. and children 9-18 years 1300ml.

Hubbard's, local distributor for Friesland Campina, producer of "Dutch Lady" Milk will be providing milk and cookies to schools in the parish of St. Davidon World Milk Day, Thursday June 1, 2017.

The students will tour a model "Fun Farm" to learn about milk production "from grass to glass", play games in the "Fun Farm" where photographs will be taken, and have fun with the "Dutch Lady" Bouncy Castle as part of the celebration.