GUARDIAN GENERAL (OECS) LTD. SUPPORTS GRENADA POLICE WEEK 2017

St. George -- The week of June 4th to June 10th is one clearly marked on the calendars of all members of the Royal Grenada Police Force. This one week per year has been dedicated to these hardworking public servants to re-charge batteries, relax, have fun and enjoy a few well deserved moments, step away from the rigors of the job and responsibility of keeping Grenada safe.

Police week was initiated 30 years ago to ensure camaraderie between the men and women of the RGPF and to promote togetherness between the police force and the public they serve.

Activities planned for the week are subject to available funds collected via contributions from Grenada's corporate communities, affording them the opportunity to 'give back' to these hard working public servants. Managing Director of Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd, Mr. Ronald Hughes, has taken this call for support seriously over the last 8 years and was pleased to present $5000.00 ECD to Supt. Esau Pierre, chairman of the police week committee.

According to Hughes, "We need to make sure that we, as members of the public, reach out and show support for the men and women of the force, as they do this for us on daily basis. Our being confident in the services they provide impacts on a host of different things relating to the security of our country and, by extension, being a positive force towards attracting direct foreign investments, which can only be good for our economy."

Superintendent Esau Pierre expressed his gratitude to Guardian General for their continuous support over the years, and acknowledged that it is through donations and encouragement like these that more needs can be met. He continued on to encourage support for the week's planned activities with a special emphasis on its flagship event, Ecstatic Saturday – The Police King & Queen, Calypso show.

Supt. Pierre that hopes that the future for the police week initiative will include inviting regional police clubs to come and participate, and vice versa; so that better communication and training can be forged throughout the Caribbean. This is an area that the committee would like to pursue.

Mr. Hughes encouraged the Force to continue raising their standards in keeping Grenada and its people safe and wished them a successful, safe and enjoyable week of events.