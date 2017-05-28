NDC MOURNS THE PASSING OF NADICA MCINTYRE

The Party Leader, National Executive and membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) express its deepest regrets at the passing of an outstanding Grenadian daughter, Ms. Nadica McIntyre.

Ms. McIntyre's dedication and commitment to Public Service in our beloved country was unparalleled and saw her serving in several portfolios in Government, rising to the rank of Cabinet Secretary. She was also an outstanding athlete, who gave of her best, representing her country.

NDC Leader, Senator Hon. V Nazim Burke recalled Ms. McIntyre fondly noting that, "she gave the better of her life to the Public Service, doing so with steadfastness and diligence. Her service to the nation and People of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will undoubtedly be remembered and her legacy of excellence will live on." Such were the sentiments echoed by former Prime Minister Hon. Tillman Thomas, in his reaction to her passing when he underscored her "deep dedication to the service of her country."

President of the NDC Women's Arm Ms. Jennifer Simon who was personally acquainted with Ms. McIntyre remembers her "as a strong woman of great courage and grace." Ms. Simon harkened back to their days of playing netball, adding that "she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and indeed all who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Nisha and Terrone, her extended family and friends. May they find comfort and strength during this time.

Rest In Peace Nadica McIntyre, a grateful nation thanks you!