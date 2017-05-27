NEW NADMA HEADQUARTERS FOR GRENADA

ST. GEORGE -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will soon be sporting new headquarters at Morne Jaloux, St. George's. On Wednesday, a delegation comprising officials from the Prime Minister's Ministry and the US Embassy engaged in a tour of the site on which the new structure will be built.

NaDMA's new headquarters will be funded by the United States Government through the US Embassy and the US Southern Command.

The new facility will boast of improved space, upgraded equipment and a relief warehouse – all of which will contribute to increased efficiency, accessibility and mobilization capacities.

Samantha Dickson, Deputy Coordinator of NaDMA, says it is an exciting time for the agency as it engages in institutional strengthening of which infrastructural development is key.

"A facility like this will improve the implementation part of the entire cycle of disaster management," said Dickson.

Minister for Implementation, Hon. Emmalin Pierre says that the new facility will increase Grenada's level of preparedness and that the country will be far more prepared to respond to crisis situations and disasters.