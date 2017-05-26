GRENLEC CO-HOSTS CARILEC LINESMAN SYMPOSIUM AND RODEO 2017

CASTRIES – Safety is an industry within the utility industry and the Line workers at the utilities are required to demonstrate this every day in the execution of their duties. CARILEC, in collaboration with GRENLEC has planned its 2017 Linesman Symposium and Rodeo in Grenada under the theme: "Linesman Safety: Meeting the Challenge". The week of activities begins on Monday, 29 May 2017 and culminates with a rodeo on Sunday, 4 June 2017.

CARILEC's Associate Members, the Institute of Safety in Power Line Construction (ISPC) and T&D Power Skills are the main sponsors of the event, whilst Buckingham will be the supporting sponsor for the rodeo.

The symposium will include training events for Lineman Supervisors and Line workers, seminar presentations and a technical tour of the GRENLEC plant. On Sunday, 4 June takes the crew to Morne Rouge, St. George (plot of land between the Grenada Trade Centre and South St. George Police Station) for the competitive rodeo event. The rodeo comprises various competitive pole-climbing events that challenge the linemen to safely demonstrate skills under pressure with agility and accuracy. It requires the Line workers to bring all of their experiences to bear in a series of tasks that demand safe execution and no room for error. Points are lost on every infraction; therefore the teams are compelled to view their work with a keener eye for safety in an environment of fun.

On Sunday, the Linesman Rodeo event is Free, and begins at 8:30 am - (All-day event.)

To learn more about the CARILEC Linesman Symposium and Rodeoexplore our website www.carilec.org , follow us on twitter https://twitter.com/carilecpower , or like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carilecpower