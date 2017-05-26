IRS CONDUCTS FINANCIAL INVESTIGATIVE TECHNIQUES COURSE IN GRENADA

Bridgetown -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – Criminal Investigation hosted a financial investigative techniques workshop in Grenada from May 22-26 to assist police and financial intelligence units from across the Eastern Caribbean to better identify, assess and pursue financial investigations. The training was conducted by the IRS's National Criminal Investigation Training Academy with assistance from U.S. Embassy Bridgetown and its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs section.

The course included methods for identifying fraud and money laundering, and covered such topics as evidence gathering and analysis, interviewing, preparation for courtroom activities, and an in-depth practical exercise.

The training was part of a continuing series of efforts by the U.S. Government, in collaboration with Grenada and other partner governments in the region, to enhance financial investigations and raise awareness of illicit financial transactions.

"With the rapid expansion of global banking and instantaneous transfers of money, there is a need for financial intelligence units, revenue and customs authorities, law enforcement personnel, government prosecutors, and judges to work closely with each other to stop financial crimes," said Linda Taglialatela, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS. "Cooperation between these partners can ensure that financial investigations are pursued and investigated, and that money launderers do not take advantage of potential vulnerabilities in the financial system."

Ambassador Taglialatela said Grenada was a good choice to host the workshop because of its proactive approach on combating financial fraud. "We commend Grenada for recently taking important steps such as the signing of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, also known as FATCA, with the United States, and actively participating in the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force."