GRENLEC SHINES AT INAGURAL ENERGY EXPO

Hillsborough -- The Grenada Electricity Company (Grenlec) continues to reach out to various communities with the staging of its inaugural Energy Expo in Carriacou.

Saturday's four hour exercise saw company staff interacting with customers while explaining to them how to read their electricity bill, and instilling the importance of hurricane preparedness for the upcoming hurricane season which begins on June 1.

Employees from two hardware stores -- Paddy's Enterprises and Dollar-man One-stop from Carriacou joined Wireman from Grenada to showcase a variety of electrical products including LED lights and other energy saving items.

However, it was the company's electric vehicle which generated the most interest. Grenlec's Ronaldo George, explained the features of the automobile including its zero emissions, cheaper operating and maintenance costs, and environmental friendliness.

Manager of the Carriacou branch of Grenlec, Wallace Collins was impressed with the interest shown by the scores who attended. He pointed out that Grenlec's intent is to better inform its customers on ways to reduce their electricity bills.

The Branch manager reminded patrons of the enormous role Grenlec would be called upon to play as one for the first respondents in the event of a natural disaster; and promised that the expo may very well become an annual event to share the company's vision and mission.