ST. GEORGE RESIDENT CHARGED IN DEATH OF SCHOOLBOY

St. George -- Andrew Harding, a 22 year old of True Blue, St. George, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in the death of Donte Felix, a 13 year old of Paradise, St. Andrew.

Harding appeared at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and has been placed on 20-thousand dollars bail with two sureties. He is due to reappear in Court on July 25th 2017.