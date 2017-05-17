MODERN BRIDGE UNDERWAY IN ST. PATRICK

ST. GEORGE -- A modern bridge linking the communities of La Fortune and La Mode is underway in St. Patrick.

Work on what will be the new and improved Gouvayee Bridge, featuring two-lane traffic and sidewalks began on February 27 and is due to be completed in July.

Work is progressing at a rapid rate on the 67-foot concrete and steel structure which is being erected at a cost of just under a half a million dollars.

Construction of the 67-foot reinforced concrete bridge is being undertaken by Gilbert and Partners Engineering with a workforce of about twenty workers.