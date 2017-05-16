TWO DEATHS BEING INVESTIGATED

St. George -- Police are investigating the death of two men whose bodies were discovered hours apart.

The body of Jude Thomas, 57, of Close Rock, Westerhall, St. David was recovered from the seashore at Quarantine Point, St. George mere hours after he was reported missing. He was last seen alive by family members during a beach outing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the body of Fimber Patrice, of Cherry Hill, St. George, was found hanging from a tree behind Fort George about 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Autopsies are pending to determine the actual causes of death of both men.