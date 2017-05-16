BIG ISSUES

The role of parliamentarians and processes came under scrtiny on last Sunday's edition of Big Issues, a program produced in Antigua by the Antigua Observer.

MPs often say that parliament is the highest body in the land --- but, does the public enjoy the highest standards of procedure and debate? That was the question. At last week's sitting of the house in Antigua, it was more of the same.

Few will argue that presentations by members are often long winded, and members are often criticized for not actually debating the given Bill.

Listen to this and determine if you see any similarities with what occurs here in Grenada. The host is Rory Burler. LISTEN HERE