LAW BODY COMMENDS DUMAS FOR PRIVY COUNCIL VICTORY

Port of Spain - The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) yesterday applauded a Privy Council decision in proceedings brought by former head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas, which clears the way for any citizen to challenge the President or Parliament over actions believed to be unconstitutional.

LATT president Douglas Mendes, SC, stated in a news release that the association applauded "the Privy Council's endorsement of the decision of our own Court of Appeal in proceedings brought by Reginald Dumas".

The release stated: "By permitting access to the Supreme Court to persons, such as Mr Dumas, whose primary concern is to act in the public interest, the Court of Appeal took a major step towards holding public officials accountable for the discharge of their public duties, no matter how high the office they may hold."

In its judgment which the Privy Council upheld, the Court of Appeal expanded access of the citizenry to the Supreme Court to challenge what they perceive to be violations of the non-human rights provisions of the Constitution, the release added.

