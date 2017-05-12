RAISING THE GRENADIAN YOUTH AND THE BIG COUNTS!

God has given man the will and privilege the make his own decisions. As important as knowledge and judgment are to good decision-making, one would be wrong to think that the better-schooled decide principally on that basis. In fact, many decisions are based on feelings, greed and opportunism.

Sometimes, lacking in knowledge and demonstrating poor judgment, we enter into innocent error when we make decisions. Sometimes, the decisions we make are wrong because we do not bother to consider whether the choices we are making are right. If our knowledge is not fitted into value systems, including standards of right and wrong that multiply community and diminish self, serious problems will arise.

Misguidedly, we see only self and declare, "Count me in" when the better position is, "Count in my brothers and sisters". That failure sets up a crippling conflict between cause and character in which decisions reflect personal interests at the expense of the truly big counts, that is, the national good. Those who think that elections have become a celebration of tragedy may well have a point. Yet it is better to choose one's leaders than to have them imposed by gun or by 'tricks and traps'.

Just before the Easter a friend asked whether I was going to 'buy-out' Foodland. I was shocked because he has knowledge of the weight of my purse! I replied that there was no need to buy stuff as I was 'rising' and therefore weight would pull me down! He laughed vigorously! No one will deny that it is better to rise than to sink. One of the challenges of our circumstances in Grenada is how to get thousands of young Grenadians to rise.

Soca Boca, deceased, posed a standard of leadership in his calypso lyrics 'saying', "The inspiration that we need we not getting it in the lead". I concur entirely and would add that we cannot develop country without inspiring people. Notice that the object of development is people -- not person, for whom aggrandizement is the matching noun. Nonetheless, it is possible to inspire people for good and bad!

Having experienced both outcomes since Independence, we must worry about 'the bad' because that condition weighs us down. The socio-economic code word for the most disturbing bad is "poverty". Addressing the Nation during the peak of borrowing and spending and largesse, prior to 2008, the PM promised that he was going to make dozens of millionaires in Grenada. He delivered. However, he did not promise to make less Grenadians poor. But that enrichment of a few was the very process by which poverty of the many multiplied.

Something must shift! We must be inspired to be a producing nation.

The energy of our youth now being wasted chasing the IMANI 'donkey' and reinforced by the 'Diva' culture must be replaced by serious production strategies involving new frontiers of economic activity and socio-cultural protection. The young Grenadian must be a productive individual; innovative, enterprising and correctly socialised. The 'donkey' is a productive resource only when it is purposefully ridden.

If you wish to 'ride' the resource that is the youth, your commitment cannot be to build on the IMANI Program, put two young persons in the Senate and introduce something called 'HEART'( misconceived and politically- insensitive given your party's symbol is the 'heart')! Young Grenadians do not need to be politicised, they need to be moulded, energised and inspired for good. It is a national duty, not a partisan call.

The mechanism for 'counting-in' Grenadians is not a 'policy bath'! After all, a policy is merely an indication of commitment to allocate resources in specific ways or to pursue particular courses of action, and is sometimes equipped with declared objectives. Policies do not constitute solutions. They do not make things happen. The solutions put forward must focus on the big national counts, that is, production, employment and declining poverty.

In an environment energised by the big counts, the young Grenadian will be inspired to be a producer for 'D Greenz' and he will rise.