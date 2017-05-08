QATAR CONSIDERING SPORTS VILLAGE AND MEGA YACHT MARINA IN GRENADA

St. George -- Qatar, one of the most advanced Arab states, is seriously considering the construction of a sports village and mega yacht marina in Grenada.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell made this disclosure after meeting with Qatar's minister of finance during a recent overseas trip.

The meeting was held at the request of Qatar's minister of finance.

Mitchell explained that a team will be sent to look into the possibility of a sports village where land would be reclaimed from the cruise terminal all the way up to Queen's Park --- thereby expanding St. George by several acres.

"You would have a lot of office buildings, you would have more businesses being accommodated in St. George's and you would be able to do a lot more sporting activities. Instead of having cricket, football and athletics, you should be able to have all other sports," said Mitchell.

Qatar plans to send a technical team to Grenada to carry out site visits and meetings with local officials to discuss the projects.

"They also wanted to look at a mega yacht port service in the Carenage area as a possibility. We look forward to hosting them here not too long from now, when we can follow up on some major initiatives," PM Mitchell said.

Qatar is a high income economy, backed by the world's third largest natural gas reserves and oil reserves with the highest per capita income in the world.