SPEED ... THE FOCUS OF THIS YEAR'S ROAD SAFETY WEEK OBSERVANCE

ST GEORGE -- "Save Lives: Slow Down," is the theme for this year's observance of the United Nations, Global Road Safety Week which runs from 8-14 May 2017, and will focus on the all-important issue of speed and what can be done to address this key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

According to international statistics, speed contributes to around one-third of all fatal road traffic crashes in high-income countries, and up to half in low-and middle-income countries like Grenada.

In Grenada alone, there have been 705 road traffic accidents since the beginning of 2017; and of that amount 41 were listed as serious.

A total of 52 persons had sustained serious injuries during the first quarter of the year as a result of vehicular accidents. Of that total 6 were children and 46 adults.

Most of these accidents can be attributed to speeding, explained Asp. Linford Kingston, officer in-charge of the Police Traffic Department. Additionally there were 3 fatal accidents. Alcohol consumption and speed (the deadly mix) and distractions by the use of cell-phones, are also major causes for concern officials say.

Grenadian Police only recently received and commissioned a set of new speed detection equipment, and a number of police officers have been trained to use the equipment.

However experts say countries successfully reducing road traffic deaths have done so by prioritizing safety when managing speed.

Among the proven strategies to address speed include building or modifying roads to include features that calm traffic, establishing speed limits to the function of each road, enforcing speed limits, installing in-vehicle technologies; and raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.

The Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week seeks to increase understanding of the dangers of speed and generate action on measures to address speed, thereby saving lives on the roads.

A series of activities aimed at increasing the public' awareness would be held throughout the week.