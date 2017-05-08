ACTIVITY APPEARS TO BE OVER

St. George -- The underwater activity which had been occurring at the Kick em Jenny volcano Since April 29 now appears to be over. According to the seismic research center at St. Augustine, there have been no recent earthquakes.

However, they caution that the pattern of behaviour at the volcano has been changing and another episode of activity in the short-term should not be ruled out.

As such, a decision has been made to reduce the exclusion zone around the summit of the submarine volcano from 5 km to 1.5 km. The alert level has been reduced to GREEN.