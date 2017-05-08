PURE GRENADA FOCUSES ON GERMAN MARKET GROWTH

St. George — Grenada is experiencing year on year growth in the German market and the GTA is seeking more opportunities to increase its market share. In April, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher visited Germany to meet with travel agents, tour operators and airlines who partner with Grenada and learned from Condor Airlines that they are already 20% ahead of last year's bookings.

She also met with Head of Network Development Long Haul for Condor Airlines Wilken Bellmann and agreed that focus should be placed on growing Winter season bookings.

Maher said that CONDOR is partnering with Caribbean Airlines and are in negotiations with LIAT for connecting flights. This will enable Germans to check-in in Frankfurt and connect seamlessly with luggage on LIAT to Pure Grenada.

Subsequently, meetings were held with key persons at Thomas Cook/Neckermann and DerTouristik/Meier's Weltreisen Tour Operators to discuss the promotion of Grenada. Ideas were shared on how to reach the travel agents who sell long haul destinations through special mailings, cooperative advertising and increased roadshows.

As part of the visit, the CEO and German sales team representatives engaged travel agents in Wiesbaden and at Frankfurt Airport to engage them in selling Grenada as a destination.

During the busy period, CEO Maher was also able to conduct interviews with Sylvia Raschke from Touristik Aktuell and Martina Feyerherd from FVW AG. Both journalists were provided with statistics on visitor arrivals from Germany.