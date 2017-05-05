YOUNG LEADERS HELP TO BUILD IN "BIG PARISH"

St. Andrew -- Kishon and Janice Mark of Seamoon, St. Andrew are the latest recipients of a newly built home.

The initiative was spearheaded by the 2016-2017 Young Leaders Group of the St. Joseph's Convent Grenville and received major support from the Housing Project of the SEED Unit within the Ministry of Social Development & Housing.

In excess of seventeen thousand dollars was invested by the Programme to assist the Young Leaders in erecting the home for the Mark Family. The family has been clamouring for support to improve their living condition over the past months, and has finally gotten the needed support.

The keys to their new home were officially handed over to the family this week at a special ceremony held at the St. Joseph's Convent Grenville.

Head of the Mark Family, Kishon Mark expressed his gratitude to the Ministry, the SJC Grenville Young Leaders and all other parties that contributed to this noble accomplishment.