2017 INTER PRIMARY SCHOOLS MINI TENNIS TEAM TOURNAMENT

St. George -- The Boys 10 and under division of the 2017 Inter Primary Schools Mini Tennis Team Tournament concluded on Thursday afternoon at the Tanteen tennis courts.

A total of 12 match ties were contested on the final day of competition in just under five hours from the four Round of 16 match ties, all the way to the final between the Beacon Learning Center of Belmont and the Bon Air Government school of Bon Air St.Mark.

At the end of the day's play all the boys 10 and under Mini Tennis players did their respective schools and themselves proud, but in the end it was the Beacon Learning Center primary school that came away with top honors in this years tournament. The Beacon Learning Center overcame Bon Air Government school in a keenly contested final winning by 3 matches to 2.

First time participants Grace Lutheran primary of Woodlands St.Georges claimed the third position overcoming Alpha Junior of Mt.Parnasus by3 matches to 0.

Following the final match of the tournament a brief closing and prize giving ceremony was held court side in which trophies and medals were presented to the first, second and third place teams. Tournament Co ordinator Richard '' Richie'' Hughes of the Ministry of Sport thanked all the primary schools for their participation, cooperation given, enthusiasm shown, skills displayed and good sportsmanship exhibited over the two days of the tournament.

He further thanked the teachers who worked along with coaches from the Ministry of Sport to assist the students during the course of the school year and urged the students to play regularly and continue to develop good character on the field of play.