GTAWU ALSO CALLS FOR FREEZING OF PARLIAMENTARIANS PENSION

St. George -- The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers' Union says it is making it abundantly clear that it supports the demand made by the Grenada Trades Union Council for a freeze on pensions to all parliamentarians until the Public Officers' pension matter is resolved.

The demand is a noble one, says the union, since successive Governments have failed to address this matter in any serious way; and that there is no better way for government to demonstrate its commitment to resolving this matter than by freezing state pension?

TAWU also announced in Wednesday's media release that, as of March 31, their Comrade Chester Humphrey has retired from the employment of the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers' Union.