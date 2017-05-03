ACE HARDWARE JOINS MINISTRY OF HEALTH IN MT GAY BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT

ST GEORGE - Local hardware giant ACE Hardware has forged an alliance with the Ministry of Health to undertake an internal beautification project at the Mt Gay Hospital.

ACE recently donated a quantity of paints to the Ministry of Health which was received by Mrs. Raye Goddard a health promotions officer who is playing a key role in the project.

Goddard said she was pleased with the contribution from the local company. She said the project entails the painting and beautification of the patients rooms which can contribute to their rehabilitation.

The Ministry is optimistic that a number of other Grenadian-based companies will lend support the initiative. The painting and beautification project is a continuation of this year's World Health Day observance that was held on April 7.

This year's focus was on Mental Health/Depression.