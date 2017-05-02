NETHERLANDS INSURANCE "PUMPS UP THE PURPLE" FOR LUPUS AWARENESS

St. George -- Netherlands Insurance is showing its support for a deserving cause by changing the lights on the Netherlands Building to purple, in support of and to raise awareness for persons living with Lupus here at home.

During May, the Lupus Foundation of Grenada will embark on a number of awareness initiatives including celebrating World Lupus Day on May 10th and ""Put on Purple Day" on May 19th to raise awareness for Lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

"Good health is important to us all and having the knowledge is but one of the ways that we can help combat diseases and address social issues. We are honoured to play a part in raising awareness and supporting the efforts of the Lupus Foundation of Grenada during the month of May," said Richard Strachan, Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance.

Lupus is most common in persons of African, Caribbean or Asian origin with between 30 and40 confirmed persons right here in Grenada, and possibly more who are undiagnosed?

It is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy cells and organs, and is difficult to diagnose, challenging to treat, and there is no cure. While this disease is more common in women, they can develop in anyone, male or female and at any age. Researchers do not yet understand the cause for Lupus but they have found that it affects each person differently and at varying levels. While for some it may manifest as skin rashes, for others it affects vital organs and can be fatal," says Hazel Bierzynski, President, of the Lupus Foundation of Grenada.

Having been diagnosed with Lupus herself, Mrs. Bierzynski further explained, "Even in Grenada, children as young as 11 years of age have been diagnosed with Lupus. The Lupus Foundation of Grenada provides support for these persons as well as provide information to help persons better manage their condition. Because this disease is not easy to diagnose, I encourage persons to develop relationships with their doctor. Lupus mimics a number of diseases so it may not be immediately apparent. There is no cure for this disease but there are treatments that help manage its symptoms so the patient can live a relatively normal life,".

The Lupus Foundation of Grenada extends an invitation to the public to support its awareness cause by 'Pumping up the Purple' during the month of May.