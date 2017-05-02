MAY DAY WEEKEND OF ACCIDENTS

St. George -- 26 road traffic accidents were recorded over the long May Day weekend; three of which were serious and one fatal.

Of the serious accidents, two involved motorcycles with one occurring at Lagoon Road on Sunday morning. The other occurred on Monday, in Mt. Camel, St. Andrew, while yet another accident occurred at Calivigny, St. George.

Three persons, including a female have been hospitalized from these accidents.

The lone fatal accident occurred on Friday along the Calivigny public road resulting in the death of 13 year old Donte Felix, a student of Paradise, St. Andrew. Police await the autopsy report which will be released at a later date.

Following an incident at the weekend, Terrance Alexander, a 25 year-old of La Borie, St. George will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate's Court today to answer to a charge of rape. Also appearing in Court this morning is Peterson Mitchell, a resident of Maran. Mitchell will appear at the St. George's Magistrate's Court to answer to the charge of non-capital murder following an incident which occurred on April 26th.

Meanwhile, a resident of Gouyave, St. John is currently in police custody assisting police with investigations into a stabbing incident which occured in St. Mark over the weekend.