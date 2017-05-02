GMC INTERNATIONAL DRAGS SEASON IS OPEN!

St. George -- The Spice Isles will officially open its motor racing season with the first International Drags scheduled for the weekend of May 19- 21st 2017, at the Pearls International Speedway, St. Andrew.

This information was shared by the Grenada Motor Club, as it held its media launch on April 26th at the Excel Plaza, Grand Anse. Angus DaBreo, President of the Grenada Motor Club, informed those gathered that "the GMC has scheduled four test & tune sessions to take place during 2017, as well as the two International Events to be held in May & November.

"Amongst the exciting new activities for 2017 is our official invitation to motor racing clubs throughout the region, to join us here for our racing events, and to book our dates into their plans nice and early. Racers from St Croix and St Maarten, alongside long term supporters from Trinidad & Tobago, Anguilla & St Vincent have accepted," he said.

Other new elements to the May event are the addition of a soca concert, to be held on Saturday from 10pm, at close of racing, and a VIP section on Sunday 21st, with tickets at a cost of $150.00.

In his address, GMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ian DaBreo, highlighted the fact that the sport is enjoying continued growth in Grenada. He said that they are working hard at developing International Drags into a major annual event for Grenada's Sports Tourism sector. "We have seen significant growth in racing visitors and their entourages, in tandem with an ever-growing interest in our beautiful island, with the events generating over a quarter of a million dollars spent in the country".

Barbados Sporting News reporter, Trevor Thorpe, was pleased to include a radio broadcast interview with Mr. Ian DaBreo in the Barbados news and promised to be in attendance at the May event, giving a helping hand in spreading news of Grenada's events into the region.

Also in attendance at the launch was the new CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Ms. Patricia Maher who noted that the GTA is particularly pleased to see the fitting synergy between the aims of the GMC's annual racing events with its recently launched 'Free to Wonder' campaign, which seeks to highlight Grenada's special brand of natural beauty, hospitality and friendly people, as well as the safety of our islands for our visitors and residents."

The GMC took the opportunity to emphasize their strong safety message to the driving population; 'Drive on the Road, Race on the Track.' And encouraged all in attendance to 'keep it clean,' and assist the GMC, by taking personal responsibility for their garbage and making proper use of bags and receptacles provided during the event.

GMC encourages the Grenadian public to come out in their usual numbers acknowledging that their support has been invaluable to the survival and growth of motor - racing in the Tri-island state.

Special thanks were given to Title Sponsor Stag, Monster Energy Drink, Wave Crest Apts., Dabs Car Rentals, St Augustine's Medical Services, Grenada Tourism Authority and others, and a heartfelt request was extended to the business community of Grenada to give consideration to joining in the financial support of the events.